Sheffield Lantern Theatre presents classic Noel Coward comedy, Private Lives

The Dilys Guite Players continue their 2019 season with Noël Coward’s pristine, elegant and eternally popular comedy, Private Lives.

This comedy of manners was written in 1930 and marked the peak of the playwright's career. It celebrated a new society of meritocracy, a new era of celebrity and success.

Yet it was written at a time of economic depression, a year after the Wall Street Crash. That sense of conflict and paradox belies the apparent sheen of Coward's play.

The deluxe world he depicts is an alternative reality, a fantastical entertainment and an antidote to the financial realities of the audience who saw it.

The play focuses on Elyot (Matt Medlock) and Amanda (Rose Paxman). They are glamorous, rich and reckless. They are also divorced.

Five years later, their love for one another is unexpectedly rekindled when they take adjoining suites in a French hotel whilst honeymooning with their new spouses, Victor (Sam Oliver) and Sybil (Hope Baxter).

Alison Glentworth, long-term member of the DGP and its creative director, directs the play and knows that its sharp wit will immediately draw the audience in. Alison said it has been a pleasure to take from page to stage.

“From the audition workshops to the first read through and initial rehearsal of the play, we have thoroughly enjoyed the process of exploring the wonderful characters through the lens of the 1930s.

“As the events of the play unfold we hope the audience enjoy the sights and sounds of the era. It has been a real treat bringing it to life on the stage at the Lantern Theatre!”

