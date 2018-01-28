Sheffield landlord hauled before the courts for failing to licence Page Hall property

A Sheffield landlord was hauled before the courts for failing to licence his property.

Sheffield Magistrates Court heard, Saeed Bashir, aged 43, of Horndean Road, Fir Vale, pleaded guilty to failing to licence a property contrary to the Housing Act 2004 section 95.

The court heard that on July 21, 2017, Bashir was in control of a property on Page Hall Road which was required to be licensed, but wasn’t.

Bashir pleaded guilty but in mitigation said that he had trusted an agent to licence the property but the agent then ran off to London with his money.

The defendant didn’t apply for a licence until after he received a summons from the Court.

Bashir was ordered to pay £668 to Sheffield Council in costs, a £275 fine and a £30 victim surcharge.

Coun Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “I hope these cases reassure private tenants that we do investigate their complaints. I encourage anyone who is concerned about the state of their rented property or feels pressured by their landlord to contact us so we can help to resolve the matter or bring action against them.”