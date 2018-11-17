Sheffield Labour MP vows to continue fight for constituents following vote of no confidence 

An MP has vowed to continue to prioritise her Sheffield constituency following a vote of no confidence in her local Labour party.

Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Angela Smith made the statement after last night’s no confidence vote from her Constituency Labour Party (CLP), voting 27 in favour, and 20 against the motion.

In the statement posted on Twitter, she said: “I take my responsibilities as a Member of Parliament very seriously and my first priority is always to do my job, to the best of my ability.

“It is frankly astonishing that a cabal of hard left members has absorbed everyone’s precious time and energy on an inaccurate divisive motion of no confidence.

“Given that the country is facing its biggest crisis since Suez, one would have thought their attention would be better focused on the huge decision facing the country, a decision that will affect the lives of every one of my constituents for years to come.

“I will continue to prioritise our area and my constituents and will not be distracted by internal political posturing such as this.”

The motion reportedly criticised the MP for her persistent criticism of Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and says her attacks on him have damaged the party.

It comes after she began a petition calling on him to back a People’s Vote on Brexit at the earliest opportunity.

Following the vote, fellow Labour MP’s rallied in support of Ms Smith on social media.

Chuka Umunna, Labour MP for Streatham, said: “The hard right - Boris, Rees-Mogg, Farage & co - are in the midst of an attempt to hijack UK politics and some @UKLabour activists think the priority should be passing votes of no confidence in centre-Left MPs fighting these Brexiters in Parliament. Utterly disgraceful.”

Labour MP for Wakefield Mary Creagh, said: “Sorry to see my friend & Yorkshire neighbour and fellow eco champion @angelasmithmp being treated like this.”



