Sheffield knife attack victim discharged from hospital

A man stabbed during an attack in Sheffield in which his friend was killed has been discharged from hospital.

The 23-year-old was seriously injured in an attack at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, on Thursday afternoon.

He was released from hospital over the weekend after treatment.

His friend, Jarvin Blake, 22, from Gleadless, died after being stabbed during the same incident.

He was a father to three children under the age of five.

The crime scene remained cordoned off and under police guard until yesterday afternoon while forensic experts examined the area where violence flared.

Officers are still working in and around Burngreave today looking for potential witnesses, following up leads and securing CCTV footage from cameras in the area.

A number of homes were also raided this morning in connection with the police probe into the killing.

The murder is being treated as a targeted attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.