Sheffield killer loses appeal bid over 'cold blooded execution'

A killer locked up for life over a 'cold blooded execution' in Sheffield has lost his application to appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Jama Ahmed, aged 29, was sentenced to life behind bars and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years over the death of 22-year-old Jordan Thomas, who was shot dead in December 2014.

Murder victim Jordan Thomas

Jordan, from Firshill, was killed in a revenge attack while he was the front seat passenger in a car which stopped at traffic lights on Derek Dooley Way, just before the Sheffield Parkway.

Jordan was blasted through the passenger side window of the Ford Mondeo he was travelling in after a gunman jumped out of a vehicle behind and fired three shots - hitting Jordan twice in his chest.

The driver, who survived the gun attack, which was described in court as a 'cold blooded execution,' was shot once.

It could not be proved that Ahmed was the actual gunman, and others involved in the attack were never tracked down, but he was convicted on the basis that he was part of the pre-planned plot to kill.

The spot where Jordan Thomas was killed on Derek Dooley Way

The case against drug dealer Ahmed, of Broomhall Place, Broomhall, was that Jordan was targeted in revenge for the death of 23-year-old Mubarak Ali in 2011.

Jordan's cousin, James Knowles, now 28, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, was jailed for 10 years for the manslaughter of Mubarak, who was stabbed to death on Mount Pleasant Road, Highfield, as part of a feud between rival gangs.

Mubarak, from Headford Grove, Broomhall, had organised an ambush of Knowles in a barber's shop on Abbeydale Road, during which threats were made to kill and shoot him.

But Knowles ended up stabbing Mubarak to death after they left the shop.

Jailing Knowles, Mr Justice Openshaw warned that the murder could ‘further stoke feuding and rivalry’ between gangs in the city - and three years later Jordan was targeted.

Four men are still wanted by South Yorkshire Police over Jordan's murder, which was said to have been the result of rival drug dealing gangs whose members used guns and knives against each other.

The men being sought - Mohammed Ali, Jamal Ali, Saeed Hussein and Ahmed Warsame - are believed to have fled to Somalia after the shooting.

A family statement issued by Jordan's family after Ahmed was jailed said: "Life as we knew it changed when Jordan was killed - he was and still is the centre of our world.

"There is no longer joy in our lives and we will never again share the happiness of being in his presence.

"Our beautiful boy has gone to heaven without mercy or hesitation; his precious life taken in a planned and determined attack to murder him.

"!Our complete and utter loss has destroyed us as a family, and we will never come to terms with his death, and our hearts will never heal from the sadness we feel."