'Sheffield is with you buddy' - community rallies to support city's boxing legend Herol 'Bomber' Graham

The boxing community and residents across Sheffield have rallied round in support of legendary city fighter Herol 'Bomber' Graham.

Messages of support have flooded in after it emerged that Herol - one of the most influential figures in Sheffield sports history - has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 58-year-old boxing legend, formerly of Abbeydale, is currently in St Ann's mental health unit in London.

The former British and European middleweight champion has been sectioned before, but the latest situation comes as his partner Karen Neville, 54, is ill with cancer.

The boxing community has also rallied round with former fighter and friend Glyn Rhodes and former IBF light-heavyweight champion Clinton Woods sending messages of support.

Olympic boxing champion Audley Harrison said his thoughts and prayers were with Herol and Karen.

Herol 'Bomber' Graham with Brendan Ingle in 1987

He tweeted: "Sad to read this about British boxing great Herol Bomber Graham and his wife - both are going through their own adversity, so sending happy thoughts & prayers they both can pull through and overcome."

People from across the city have shared their memories of Herol across social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

Cheryl Gagg wrote on Facebook: "Sheffield is with you buddy..keep fighting sweet xxx"

Kerry Louise said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Herol Bomber Graham xxxxxx just remember you're a fighter and you can get through this one day at a time xx"

Kathleen Marie Pemberton Boulby wrote: "He is a lovely man, true gentleman. I hope that you get the help that you need xx"

Dave Vincent wrote: "Herol is a decent bloke one of the best in and outside of the ring. Thoughts and prayers he can win this fight."

Sarah Richardson remembers Herol from when he had a shop in Sheffield.

She said: "He was a lovely polite man spoke to every one when he had his gold shop in the market get well soon."

Mike Barlett tweeted: "Sad to hear this. My first Sheffield sport hero. Nice man too, I used to go carol singing to his house and he was always friendly."

Jim Parks tweeted: "That’s the worst news l've heard for a long time. Get well soon Bomber for all your fans. Still a legend."

Andy Brace, a southern-based Friends of Herol and Karen, who live in Muswell Hill, London, said the couple are in dire need of financial help.

Karen needs funding for treatment not available on the NHS.

Anyone who can help Karen should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karens-fight