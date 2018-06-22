Sheffield is set to be just as hot as GIBRALTAR next week as temperatures are set to soar

The temperature is on the rise and next week the UK will be basking in temperatures as hot as Gibraltar and Southern Spain, with temperatures set to reach a scorching 30C (86F).

This unusual heatwave will bring incredibly warm temperatures, with next Wednesday set to be the hottest day of 2018 so far.

This weather is perfect for a trip to the beach

This weekend is expected to be warm with pure sunshine and clear, blue skies, and parts of the UK is set to reach the peak temperature of 30C.

On Saturday Sheffield will see highs of 20C and Sunday will enjoy highs of 22C with temperatures then continuing to climb.

The average temperature for this time of year is usually about 21C in London, with it being a few degrees cooler in the North of England and Scotland.

Operational meteorologist at the Met Office, Martin Bowles said: "There's widespread sunshine for several days due”, and that "The temperature will be up a little bit each day."

The weather forecaster also explained that parts of the UK are likely to reach 30C on Wednesday, explaining: "Monday 27C, Tuesday 28C, it's quite likely, I'd say more likely than not, that somewhere in the UK on Wednesday will get 30C”.

Although this is not certain as Wednesday is still quite a way away in regards to accurate forecasting terms, with the temperature set to climb everyday until then, temperatures of late 20s and early 30C are not unexpected.

If Britain does hit 30C it will be as hot, if not hotter, than Gibraltar and parts of Southern Spain.

Gibraltar is set to be 25C and 26C for most of the week and with Sheffield also reaching these peak temperatures, the region is set to be just as hot as this holiday destination.