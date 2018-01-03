Sheffield is getting an entire day just to cuddle puppies - and this is when they're coming

It's a known truth that puppies are one of the greatest things ever imaginable.

Just one look at their cute little faces and all the problems and worries of the world just seem to magically disappear.

At least for a few minutes.

This is why many workplaces, including Nestle's headquarters in Gatwick, allow their employees to bring in their dogs or have an office pup.

Dogs are known to bring a team together, increase productivity but, most importantly, reduce stress.

As a result, University Cribs have decided to host a puppy petting day in Sheffield to help students combat the stresses of exams, deadlines and house hunting.

The student property search engine team are hoping to expel the student's stress experience during the house hunt and, while they're at it, the stress of general uni life.

So, they're bringing the 'cutest puppies to the arms of students' to provide some worthwhile procrastination for them.

Although there is no set location for the puppy petting extravaganza, it's little surprise that almost 3,000 people have declared an interest for the event on Facebook.

A provisional date of Tuesday, March 6, has been set for the puppy petting day but University Cribs stressed this may be subject to change.

Registration for the event will launch this month and the company have warned that there is limited availability.

A spokesperson said: "Our events have limited availability as keeping the pups happy is our paramount consideration and they can only cuddle so many students in one day.

"We have lots of provisions in place to ensure the puppies come from loving homes and we have a full puppy team, including a vet, present at each event."

