These amazing buildings across Sheffield are steeped in history but have sadly been left to fall into dereliction.

These stunning photos showing inside the deserted buildings, some of which are awaiting restoration while others are left to further decay, were all taken by the man behind the popular Lost Places & Forgotten Faces page on Facebook.

They feature in his new book, Abandoned Yorkshire, which also features some of the urban exploration's most fascinating photos from his visits to forgotten buildings in Doncaster, Rotherham, Barnsley, York, Hull and Wakefield, among other locations. An old chocolate factory, a disused school, a train graveyard and the intriguingly-titled House of Sadness are among the venues outside Sheffield which are included in the book.

The author said: "If you're a Yorkshire lass or lad and enjoy abit it local history that's not usually showcased then I believe you'll really enjoy my book! Or if you're an urban explorer/interested in getting into this fascinating hobby yourself then this book could also be for you!"

For more information, and to order a copy of the book, priced £11.99, visit: sheffieldbooks.co.uk/product/abandoned-yorkshire-new/.

1 . George Barnsley & Sons building George Barnsley & Sons was a family-run business founded in 1836 that specialised in the manufacture of files and cutting tools for use within the shoe making industry. It was originally located on Wheeldon Street, before moving to a larger site known as the Cornish Works. The premises finally closed in the early noughties and the Grade II_listed building has since fallen into disrepair. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Salvation Army Citadel The former Salvation Army Citadel, on Cross Burgess Street, in Sheffield city centre, has been empty for 16 years. Exciting plans were recently unveiled to create a pool, hot tubs, sauna, cafe-bar and steam, treatment and relaxation rooms on the upper level, with a restaurant below. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Weston Tower Weston Tower is a nine-storey block in the heart of Sheffield City Centre, which dates back to the late 1960s and was last used as rented office space. There have been plans over the years to convert it into residential accommodation, with restaurants and bars, and student lodgings. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4 . Cannon Brewery Sheffield's old Cannon Brewery in Neepsend was once home Stones Brewery. It was the birthplace of the UK’s best-selling bittere, before the doors closed for good in 1999. It has been empty ever since and has become a magnet for street artists. £200 million plans were recently unveiled to create 500 flats, a public square and a new park at the site. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

