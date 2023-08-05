News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Thornseat Lodge is a former Sheffield steel baron’s hunting lodge, with glorious views over the surrounding countryside, which has fallen into disrepair. Plans were recently approved to spend £5 million restoring the landmark building in High Bradfield so it can be used as holiday accommodation and a wedding venue. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten FacesThornseat Lodge is a former Sheffield steel baron’s hunting lodge, with glorious views over the surrounding countryside, which has fallen into disrepair. Plans were recently approved to spend £5 million restoring the landmark building in High Bradfield so it can be used as holiday accommodation and a wedding venue. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
Thornseat Lodge is a former Sheffield steel baron’s hunting lodge, with glorious views over the surrounding countryside, which has fallen into disrepair. Plans were recently approved to spend £5 million restoring the landmark building in High Bradfield so it can be used as holiday accommodation and a wedding venue. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Sheffield in ruins: 9 stunning photos of city's famous abandoned buildings, from old chapel to swingers' club

Eerie photos show inside some of Sheffield's long-deserted buildings with fascinating stories to tell.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

These amazing buildings across Sheffield are steeped in history but have sadly been left to fall into dereliction.

Among them are a hunting lodge with glorious countryside views, a long abandoned chapel, a once-thriving brewery and the city's old courtrooms.

These stunning photos showing inside the deserted buildings, some of which are awaiting restoration while others are left to further decay, were all taken by the man behind the popular Lost Places & Forgotten Faces page on Facebook.

They feature in his new book, Abandoned Yorkshire, which also features some of the urban exploration's most fascinating photos from his visits to forgotten buildings in Doncaster, Rotherham, Barnsley, York, Hull and Wakefield, among other locations. An old chocolate factory, a disused school, a train graveyard and the intriguingly-titled House of Sadness are among the venues outside Sheffield which are included in the book.

The author said: "If you're a Yorkshire lass or lad and enjoy abit it local history that's not usually showcased then I believe you'll really enjoy my book! Or if you're an urban explorer/interested in getting into this fascinating hobby yourself then this book could also be for you!"

For more information, and to order a copy of the book, priced £11.99, visit: sheffieldbooks.co.uk/product/abandoned-yorkshire-new/.

Undefined: video-dm
George Barnsley & Sons was a family-run business founded in 1836 that specialised in the manufacture of files and cutting tools for use within the shoe making industry. It was originally located on Wheeldon Street, before moving to a larger site known as the Cornish Works. The premises finally closed in the early noughties and the Grade II_listed building has since fallen into disrepair. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

1. George Barnsley & Sons building

George Barnsley & Sons was a family-run business founded in 1836 that specialised in the manufacture of files and cutting tools for use within the shoe making industry. It was originally located on Wheeldon Street, before moving to a larger site known as the Cornish Works. The premises finally closed in the early noughties and the Grade II_listed building has since fallen into disrepair. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The former Salvation Army Citadel, on Cross Burgess Street, in Sheffield city centre, has been empty for 16 years. Exciting plans were recently unveiled to create a pool, hot tubs, sauna, cafe-bar and steam, treatment and relaxation rooms on the upper level, with a restaurant below. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

2. Salvation Army Citadel

The former Salvation Army Citadel, on Cross Burgess Street, in Sheffield city centre, has been empty for 16 years. Exciting plans were recently unveiled to create a pool, hot tubs, sauna, cafe-bar and steam, treatment and relaxation rooms on the upper level, with a restaurant below. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Weston Tower is a nine-storey block in the heart of Sheffield City Centre, which dates back to the late 1960s and was last used as rented office space. There have been plans over the years to convert it into residential accommodation, with restaurants and bars, and student lodgings. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

3. Weston Tower

Weston Tower is a nine-storey block in the heart of Sheffield City Centre, which dates back to the late 1960s and was last used as rented office space. There have been plans over the years to convert it into residential accommodation, with restaurants and bars, and student lodgings. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Sheffield's old Cannon Brewery in Neepsend was once home Stones Brewery. It was the birthplace of the UK’s best-selling bittere, before the doors closed for good in 1999. It has been empty ever since and has become a magnet for street artists. £200 million plans were recently unveiled to create 500 flats, a public square and a new park at the site. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

4. Cannon Brewery

Sheffield's old Cannon Brewery in Neepsend was once home Stones Brewery. It was the birthplace of the UK’s best-selling bittere, before the doors closed for good in 1999. It has been empty ever since and has become a magnet for street artists. £200 million plans were recently unveiled to create 500 flats, a public square and a new park at the site. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HistorySheffield