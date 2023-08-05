Sheffield in ruins: 9 stunning photos of city's famous abandoned buildings, from old chapel to swingers' club
Eerie photos show inside some of Sheffield's long-deserted buildings with fascinating stories to tell.
These amazing buildings across Sheffield are steeped in history but have sadly been left to fall into dereliction.
Among them are a hunting lodge with glorious countryside views, a long abandoned chapel, a once-thriving brewery and the city's old courtrooms.
These stunning photos showing inside the deserted buildings, some of which are awaiting restoration while others are left to further decay, were all taken by the man behind the popular Lost Places & Forgotten Faces page on Facebook.
They feature in his new book, Abandoned Yorkshire, which also features some of the urban exploration's most fascinating photos from his visits to forgotten buildings in Doncaster, Rotherham, Barnsley, York, Hull and Wakefield, among other locations. An old chocolate factory, a disused school, a train graveyard and the intriguingly-titled House of Sadness are among the venues outside Sheffield which are included in the book.
The author said: "If you're a Yorkshire lass or lad and enjoy abit it local history that's not usually showcased then I believe you'll really enjoy my book! Or if you're an urban explorer/interested in getting into this fascinating hobby yourself then this book could also be for you!"
