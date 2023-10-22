14 cheapest Sheffield areas to buy a home, including Firth Park and Shiregreen
The average price of a home in these Sheffield neighbourhoods ranges from £100,000 to just under £140,000
The average price paid for a home in the city now stands at £200,000, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics published in September - up from £197,000 the previous year and £125,000 in the year ending in March 2013.
There are now just 14 neighbourhoods out of a total of 70 across Sheffield where the average home will cost you less than £140,000.
Below are the cheapest places across Sheffield in which to buy a home, based on ONS figures for the year ending in March 2023.
The figures are for houses of any type, including flats and maisonettes, which may explain the inclusion of areas like Devonshire Quarter in the city centre, and Cathedral & Kelham, where there is a greater proportion of flats and other smaller properties.