The average price of a home in these Sheffield neighbourhoods ranges from £100,000 to just under £140,000

House prices in Sheffield rose yet again in the year ending in March 2023.

The average price paid for a home in the city now stands at £200,000, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics published in September - up from £197,000 the previous year and £125,000 in the year ending in March 2013.

There are now just 14 neighbourhoods out of a total of 70 across Sheffield where the average home will cost you less than £140,000.

Below are the cheapest places across Sheffield in which to buy a home, based on ONS figures for the year ending in March 2023.

The figures are for houses of any type, including flats and maisonettes, which may explain the inclusion of areas like Devonshire Quarter in the city centre, and Cathedral & Kelham, where there is a greater proportion of flats and other smaller properties.

1 . Cathedral & Kelham - £136,500 The average price paid for a home in Cathedral & Kelham, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £136,500. That was the 14th lowest figure out of all 70 neighbourhoods within Sheffield.

2 . Southey Green East - £134,000 The average price paid for a home in Southey Green East, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £134,000. That was the 13th lowest figure out of all 70 neighbourhoods within Sheffield.

3 . Firth Park - £130,000 The average price paid for a home in Firth Park, Sheffield, during the year ending in March 2023 was £130,000. That was the joint ninth lowest figure out of all 70 neighbourhoods within Sheffield.