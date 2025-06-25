A two-storey house in Hinde Street, Page Hall, Sheffield, went on sale yesterday.

Though currently in a shell-like condition with visible brickwork, the auction house emphasised the potential the property posed.

Auction House South Yorkshire said: “This property is in shell condition but provides an excellent opportunity with a range of development potentials, subject to relevant

The first bid came in at 9pm, at £1,000, and the price continued to rise in £1,000 increments.

By midnight it was already at £7,000.

But the biggest jump happened in the minutes before 3pm when the auction ended.

From 2.55pm to 2.56pm, the bids jumped £5,000.

After 28 bids, the property was secured for £27,000.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this is still significantly cheaper than the national average house price of £282,776.

It is also lower than the average house price in Sheffield, which stood at £220,000 in April 2025 according to the ONS.