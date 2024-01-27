Sheffield houses: 13 fantastic photos inside £180K family home for sale with lovely garden and summer house
The three-bedroom house in the Shiregreen area also has a conservatory
This 'charming' family home in Sheffield boasts a spacious garden and a summer house described as 'perfect' for entertaining.
The three-bedroom semi-detached house on Follett Road, in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield, is just 0.1 miles from Hartley Brook Primary School and less than a third of a mile from Firth Park Academy.
It's also only 1.8 miles from the train station at Meadowhall and 2.5 miles from Chapeltown station.
It is described as an 'immaculate' home which is 'perfect' for families and couples.
Downstairs is a refurbished reception room, a lounge leading into the conservatory, a modern kitchen and a handy utility room.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and a newly refurbished shower room
But it's the outside space which really steals the show.
The pretty back garden, including a summer house, is described as the 'perfect spot for entertaining or enjoying some quiet time in the beautiful surroundings'.
In addition, there are solar panels on the roof, and a driveway with plenty of space to park.
The location is described as having 'strong local community ties and the property is said to offer easy access to public transport links, schools, local amenities and nearby parks.
For more information, visit: www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66483084/.