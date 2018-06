A faulty light fitting was to blame for a house fire in Sheffield over the weekend.

The fire in Lloyd Street, Page Hall, was discovered at 6am on Sunday and three crews were deployed to the scene.

They said the terraced house was empty at the time.

Firefighters spent two hours at the scene.