Sheffield house blaze causes floors and ceilings to collapse

A blaze in a Sheffield house caused the floors and ceilings in the property to collapse this morning.

Firefighters were called to the house in Warminster Road, Norton Lees, at 4.55am and found a derelict property engulfed in flames.

A house on Warminster Road, Norton Lees, went up in flames this morning

They remained at the scene at 9.15am and were damping down.

At the height of the blaze a turntable ladder was used to douse the flames from above.

The house has been declared too dangerous for fire investigators to enter following the collapse of floors and ceilings inside.

More to follow.