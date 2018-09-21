Sheffield hour-by-hour weekend weather forecast as Met Office issue yellow rain warning

Sheffield is set for more wet weather this weekend as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning on Sunday with heavy rainfall expected.
The warning is in place from 6am to midnight on Sunday, with an 80 per cent chance of rain forecast after 1pm.
Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the weather across the weekend:
Friday
5pm – heavy rain, 12C
6pm – heavy showers, 11C
7pm – light showers, 11C
8pm – clear, 11C
9pm – partly cloudy, 11C
10pm – partly cloudy, 11C
11pm – partly cloudy, 11C
12am – clear, 10C
Saturday
1am – partly cloudy, 10C
2am – partly cloudy, 10C
3am – overcast, 10C
4am – cloudy, 10C
5am – partly cloudy, 9C
6am – partly cloudy, 9C
7am – sunny intervals, 9C
8am – sunny intervals, 9C
9am – cloudy, 10C
10am – cloudy, 11C
11am – cloudy, 11C
12pm – cloudy, 12C
1pm – cloudy, 12C
2pm – cloudy, 12C
3pm – cloudy, 12C
4pm – cloudy, 12C
5pm – cloudy, 12C
6pm – cloudy, 12C
7pm – cloudy, 11C
8pm – cloudy, 11C
9pm – cloudy, 11C
10pm – cloudy, 10C
11pm – cloudy, 10C
12am – cloudy, 10C
Sunday
1am – cloudy, 9C
4am – cloudy, 9C
7am – overcast, 9C
10am – light rain, 9C
1pm – heavy rain, 10C
4pm – heavy rain, 11C
7pm – partly cloudy, 9C
10pm – clear, 8C