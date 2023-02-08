Evie Machent began her nursing journey in 2016 when she joined Thornbury Hospital as a healthcare assistant.

Evie Machent, pictured working at Thornbury Hospital, Sheffield

Evie, who lives in Sheffield, was looking for a way to advance her career and fulfil a personal dream of becoming a nurse.

She has joined the first ever Nursing Associate programme, organised by her employer and delivered at Teesside University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evie said: "I have always wanted to work in healthcare, I find learning about the anatomy and physiology of the human body fascinating. I find it rewarding knowing that I can make a difference to someone’s day.”

“Since joining the hospital I have completed my care certificate and level four university certificate.

"I am now a registered Nurse Associate and working towards becoming a Registered Nurse after just four years of training.

"The apprenticeship programmes offered by the hospital have been instrumental in helping me get closer to my dream.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a background as a healthcare assistant, Evie was well placed to take the skills and experience she had and use them to help her through the nursing apprenticeships that Circle Health Group offered.

The ‘grow your own’ scheme was introduced to encourage healthcare assistants and other clinical staff to look at their experience and with the help of an apprenticeship, eventually become a qualified nurse.

Evie said: “The training has been fantastic. I have had so much support and encouragement from my colleagues at Thornbury which has made all the difference.

"Doing an apprenticeship is great for professional development, I have worked in different teams across the hospital, which has given me invaluable insight and experience into the roles and responsibilities of each department.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the apprenticeship route is not always easy.

Evie said: ‘Balancing a full-time job and study alongside a course of study can be tricky. During my nurse associate training I have had to adapt to working in new environments.

"However, this has not deterred me and the support from my allocated mentors has been amazing.”

As an apprentice, Evie has spent time working with different teams across the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In each team she joins a mentor is allocated to help in with the practical side of her studies and to provide guidance.

This has given her a unique insight into how each department at a hospital works together to support a patient.

Evie said: “My favourite part of the course has been going on the different placements.

"Each team and department play a role in the patient’s pathway, and I have loved being part of that process. It means you can really understand how important the nursing role is, I have learnt how to give injections and cannulation all the way through to sterilising specialist equipment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what doing an apprenticeship means to her, Evie said: 'It has changed my life and given me the change to access specialist learning while being able to work at the same time.

"Each experience and placement gives me skills and knowledge that will stay with me for my entire career. I would definitely recommend the apprenticeship route to anyway looking to build a career in healthcare.”

In 2022 alone, Circle Health Group supported 292 apprentices begin qualifications.