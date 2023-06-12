Sheffield hospital scoops top prize at national awards

Staff and doctors at Thornbury Hospital in Sheffield have been recognised for the quality of care they deliver to patients.

Leon Newth, Lisa Trybus, Karen Prins, Linda Hodges and Paul Manning collecting the award

The prestigious ‘Private Hospital Group of the Year’ award is presented to an organisation whose hospitals show excellence in their delivery of care, commitment to the community and innovation in healthcare

This is the third time that the Sheffield hospital has won the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest statistics show 92% of patients who visited Thornbury Hospital rated their experience as ‘very good’ in addition to 80% of employees recommending the hospital to a friend.

Independent analysis of Circle Health Group’s hospitals’ hip and knee procedure outcomes using PROMS (Patient Reported Outcome Measures) showed that Circle’s results were 95% higher than the NHS benchmark and overall, were 2% higher than the private sector average.

The award presented to the hospital’s owners, Circle Health Group, in London on 8th June, also noted the extraordinarily high levels of staff satisfaction and engagement at the hospital.

In 2022, teams across the hospital mobilised to gather, sort and send urgently needed medical supplies to 6 hospitals in Ukraine. In total the hospital’s efforts contributed to £3 million worth of medical supplies in 12 months. The largest single contribution made by a UK business to the crisis in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to charitable work, the hospital was recognised for its commitment to staff wellbeing and career development opportunities.

Across the organisation 292 apprentices successfully completed or began higher education courses with 30 different clinical and no-clinical programmes available. Many of those apprentices came from Thornbury Hospital.

This is the third time the well-known local hospital has received national recognition for its approach to support patients. No other independent provider or hospital has received this successive recognition for innovation, clinical success and employment opportunities.

Commenting on the success, Paolo Pieri, CEO of Circle Health Group, said “The award is a testament to what was an amazing year for Thornbury Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad