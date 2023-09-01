News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Sheffield United miss out on transfer target after Man United decision
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
United sign Leicester defender to cover for latest injury blow
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Sheffield Hospital Radio plays live a Crystal Peaks

Sheffield Hospital Radio brings the latest chart hits to Crystal Peaks this Saturday.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 08:50 BST

Even though staff at the radio station which plays for free in all Sheffield’s hospitals are all unpaid volunteers who give thousands of their hours for free, it still costs £4,000 each year to keep the service running.

Sheffield Hospital Trust has now allocated the charity a new site at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, situated in a more visible and accessible location.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will facilitate an exciting new era of internet broadcasting to all Sheffield Hospital Trust sites, which will not only benefit all the patients but also enable them to connect with their families and friends.

Most Popular
Crystal Peaks will host Sheffield Hospital Radio this SaturdayCrystal Peaks will host Sheffield Hospital Radio this Saturday
Crystal Peaks will host Sheffield Hospital Radio this Saturday

The Crystal Peaks roadshow, which will be running live throughout the day from the centre’s central atrium, is one of the many ways in which the charity is now raising the necessary funds to help towards the cost of the new studio.

“We are really pleased to welcome Sheffield Hospital Radio to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We know that something like 40 per cent of patients do not currently receive any visitors during their stay in hospital so the work being done by the Sheffield Hospital Radio volunteers is a vital link with the rest of the world as well as offering entertainment.

“We hope our visitors will enjoy seeing the charity’s DJs at work and will be happy to make a donation to this great cause.”

Related topics:Crystal PeaksSheffieldLee Greenwood