Sheffield Hospital Radio brings the latest chart hits to Crystal Peaks this Saturday.

Even though staff at the radio station which plays for free in all Sheffield’s hospitals are all unpaid volunteers who give thousands of their hours for free, it still costs £4,000 each year to keep the service running.

Sheffield Hospital Trust has now allocated the charity a new site at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, situated in a more visible and accessible location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will facilitate an exciting new era of internet broadcasting to all Sheffield Hospital Trust sites, which will not only benefit all the patients but also enable them to connect with their families and friends.

Crystal Peaks will host Sheffield Hospital Radio this Saturday

The Crystal Peaks roadshow, which will be running live throughout the day from the centre’s central atrium, is one of the many ways in which the charity is now raising the necessary funds to help towards the cost of the new studio.

“We are really pleased to welcome Sheffield Hospital Radio to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We know that something like 40 per cent of patients do not currently receive any visitors during their stay in hospital so the work being done by the Sheffield Hospital Radio volunteers is a vital link with the rest of the world as well as offering entertainment.