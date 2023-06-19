Sheffield hospital launches campaign to support the victims of human trafficking

Thornbury Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, has embarked on a campaign to support victims of human trafficking in partnership with The Snowdrop Project.

Kosta Antoniou and the team from Thornbury Hospital with the first cheque for Snowdrop Project

The campaign marks the start of the hospital’s ‘giving something back’ imitative for 2023. So far, staff and doctors at the hospital have raised £1,091 for the charity.

The charity was founded in 2011 and offers a long-term holistic approach to support the physical and mental wellbeing of the survivors it supports.

Snowdrop operates a safehouse for survivors and provides a casework programme in addition to community engagement and counselling services.

Last year alone, the organisation supported 160 survivors and 85 children on their journey to recovery. In addition, the charity was able to renovate 8 houses for survivors looking to rebuild their lives.

An essential part of the organisation’s work is giving victims the space to recover and build confidence and independence. The money raises as part of the campaign with Thornbury Hospital will directly support rehabilitation programmes and specialist counselling services that survivors will be able to access.

No stranger to fundraising for local causes, staff and doctors at the hospital began their fundraising with a quiz night hosted by The Florentine. Teams from across the hospital, supported by friends, family and local businesses gathered on Tuesday 25th April and were able to raise £1,091 towards the victims of trafficking campaign.

When asked what being part of the campaign meant to them, The Florentine said:

“We here at The Florentine are thrilled to support the work of Thornbury hospital and the fantastic work of the snowdrop project. Our community is the most important thing to us, and we look forward to supporting these great causes in the future.”

The hospital will be hosting three more events to raise money in addition to other projects supporting the charities work across South Yorkshire.

The ‘giving something back initiative’ was launched in 2021 across Circle’s network of private hospitals nationwide and has raised in excess of £40,000 for local charities in the UK.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Jade Hearsum, Head of Fundraising at The Snowdrop Project said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been chosen by Thornbury as their charity of the year. It's amazing to see businesses supporting our work to help our clients live the lives they deserve, free from exploitation. After the success of their quiz event, we can't wait to see what else the team at Thornbury have planned. Thank you so much!”