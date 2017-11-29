Sheffield hospice St Luke's to hold their annual Christmas Festival of Light this week

A special event will be once again light the night's sky as one of the best loved events on the Sheffield Christmas calendar takes place this week.

St Luke's Festival of Light event in 2011

St Luke's Hospice will be celebrating its' 20th anniversary of their own Festival of Light which dazzles the hospice gardens for all to see each December.

This isn't just your average Christmas lights switch on - it's an event which holds a special place in the hearts of hospice users, their family and friends.

The event is a chance for the whole of Sheffield to join the St Luke’s team in the light-filled celebration with the big switch on happening on Sunday, December 3.

Every person who attends is invited to take a light, decorate a candle bag in memory of a loved one and soak up the special festive atmosphere by joining in with Christmas carols.

St Luke's Festival of Light event in 2013

The St Luke’s Book of Remembrance will be on display for people to pen messages if they wish.

Last year's event raised more than £50,000 and the hospice is hoping to surpass that this year.

BBC Radio Sheffield presenter and keen St Luke’s supporter Paulette Edwards will once again be hosting the evening.

The crowds will start to assemble from 4.30pm to enjoy complimentary mulled wine and mince pies and enjoy the festive flavour of a traditional hog roast.

There will be music from Oughtibridge Brass Band, the Sheffield Harmony Choir and acoustic singer songwriter LIO.

The lights switch on is performed at 6.30, when Paulette will be joined on stage by a hospice patient to flick the switch and transform the St Luke’s gardens into a winter wonderland, each light representing the memory of a loved one.

First bus company is providing a free park and ride service from the Tesco supermarket car park on Abbeydale Road direct to the hospice on Little Common Lane and back.

The hospice's, deputy chief executive Judith Park said: “At St Luke’s we value and celebrate life. No matter how much time our patients may have, our objective is to make that time as precious and fulfilling as possible, to give patients and their families happy, positive moments that will become cherished memories.

“That celebration of life continues after your loved one has passed away. A crucial part of our care is to help those who are left behind – to comfort and support but also to offer chances to remember and celebrate the lives of those who were so special to us.

“Since I joined the team at St Luke’s, I’ve attended the Festival of Light, every winter.

“Each celebration is unique for me and also for the people who gather together in our garden to remember a loved one.

“It offers us all a chance to slow down, to remember every special person as we approach the festive season.

“It’s an evening to come together, as a community, to celebrate life with our friends, families and neighbours all around us.

“I ask you to join us in what will be a very enjoyable and moving celebration.”

