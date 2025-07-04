Sheffield City Council has issued a statement after rough sleepers were photographed on the Town Hall steps.

The authority said it would provide ‘targeted support and advice’ after a man and woman with possessions including bedding were snapped on the steps of Sheffield Town Hall on Surrey Street.

A spokesperson said they were aware that a number of people had been and were continuing to present as homeless outside council offices at Howden House in recent months.

A man and woman with possessions including bedding were snapped on the steps of Sheffield Town Hall on Surrey Street.

The council had to provide advice and guidance within the parameters of homelessness and housing legislation, they added.

But some people were not eligible or prioritised for temporary or emergency accommodation as prescribed in legislation and statutory guidance.

The spokesperson said: “For those who are rough sleeping, targeted support and advice will be provided from specialised teams within the council and external partners

“Preventing and seeking solutions to homelessness remains a priority for the council and we continue to work with a diverse and committed range of partners across the city in supporting access to services and accommodation for anyone who is rough sleeping, ensuring particular focus is on preventing homelessness, wherever possible.”

If you are concerned about someone rough sleeping, you can contact Sheffield’s 0800 066 5358 (free from landlines and mobiles)