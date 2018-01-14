Sheffield home wrecked in suspected arson attack

Have your say

A Sheffield home was wrecked in a suspected arson attack last night.

Neighbours reported seeing flames coming from the property in Holgate Avenue, Parson Cross, just before 10pm.

Two residents attempted to put the blaze out but were told to step aside when firefighters arrived from Elm Lane, Rivelin and Tankersley stations.

It is believed the fire was started at the front door and smoke spread throughout the home.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus battled to extinguish the blaze for about two hours and conducted a search of the property, which turned out to be empty.

Steve Jones, watch manager at Rivelin Fire Station, said: "It had started at the front door and all of the doors inside the property were open so the smoke had spread throughout.

"We conducted an extensive search but nobody was found.

"Had anyone been inside they would have suffered from heavy smoke inhalation.

"The causes are under investigation."

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the circumstances are thought to be suspicious and a probe as to how the blaze was started has been launched in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police.