Sheffield holidaymaker witnessed rock fall which killed girl, aged nine

A Sheffield holidaymaker witnessed the rock fall at a beach in North Yorkshire which killed a nine-year-old girl.

Gavin Cockerill said he 'witnessed the tragedy' while he was on holiday in Staithes, near Whitby, North Yorkshire, yesterday.

A young girl, who has not yet been named, died when rocks fell onto a beach in Seaton Garth, Staithes, yesterday afternoon.

She suffered serious head injuries and could not be saved.

Mr Cockerill, posting on Facebook, said: "I witnessed the tragedy today on holiday - still in shock now what happened.

"Condolences to the family, especially her mum who was with her. RIP little angel. Fly safe."

He added: "Just can't imagine what her mum's going through right now.

"Even though there was signs warning people of rock falls, it could have been many others in the area. Just the noise and how fast it all happened, plus the emergency services took about 30 mins to get there, but I think her injuries where too severe anyway. The time would not have mattered.

"It's a horrible tragedy."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, the girl died at the scene from her injuries.

"Her family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers."