Sheffield hit-and-run: What we know so far

A woman has been killed in a hit-and-run near Sheffield city centre this morning.

Here is what we know so far.

Police at the scene of the hit-and-run.

- A 28-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car at about 1.55am this morning.

- She was a crossing St Mary’s Road when she was hit by a grey Fiat Bravo, which was travelling towards London Road.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Woman, 28, killed in hit-and-run close to Sheffield city centre

- A 51-year-old Sheffield man was driving the car.

- The car failed to stop at the scene and was later found burned out in Heeley.

- The driver was arrested earlier this morning, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

READ MORE: PICTURES AND VIDEO: Busy Sheffield road cordoned off following serious crash

- He is in police custody being questioned by officers.

- The victim has not yet been formally identified. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

- Part of St Mary’s Gate was cordoned off for several hours while specialist forensic officers carried out an investigation.

READ MORE: Road reopened near Sheffield city centre after woman, 28, killed in hit-and-run

- The road has now reopened.

- Anyone who saw the crash, or the grey Fiat Bravo before or after is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 98 of October 13, 2018.