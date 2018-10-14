Sheffield hit-and-run: Police seek witnesses who saw car involved ‘with only one working headlight’

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run near Sheffield city centre are appealing for information about the car involved.

A grey Fiat Bravo was travelling along St Mary’s Road, towards London Road, when it hit the woman who was a pedestrian crossing the road at about 1.55am yesterday.

Police at the scene of the hit-and-run.

The car then failed to stop at the scene and was later found burned out in Heeley.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Woman, 28, killed in hit-and-run close to Sheffield city centre

Officers investigating said the car only had one headlight working and want to hear from anyone who saw it before or after the collision.

Sergeant Richard Hunter, investigating the collision, said: “The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene and the vehicle was later found burnt out in the Heeley area.

“The car was quite distinctive, in that it had only one working headlight, and we believe it travelled along Bramall Lane, past the BP garage and towards Heeley after the collision.

READ MORE: PICTURES AND VIDEO: Busy Sheffield road cordoned off following serious crash

“The area at the time was quite busy and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the car in the early hours of this morning, particularly any taxi drivers who may have dashcam footage.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw someone filling a portable container with petrol at petrol stations in the local area between the approximate times of 1.55am and 4am.”

The 28-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has yet to be formally identified.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop in connection with the collision remains in police custody.

READ MORE: Sheffield hit-and-run: What we know so far

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 98 of October 13, 2018.