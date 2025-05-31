This hidden gem in Hillsborough is transforming the way Sheffield shops - championing sustainability, offering unbeatable designer deals, and even putting money back in customers’ pockets.

Walking into Georgie’s Dress Agency in Hillsborough feels less like entering a second-hand shop and more like stepping into a designer boutique.

Shelves lined with colour-coordinated fascinators, stylish handbags, and rows upon rows of pristine pre-loved dresses create a high-end atmosphere that’s as Instagrammable as it is affordable.

Even the shoes - neatly arranged in every shade imaginable - give high street shops a run for their money.

But there’s more to this elegant store than meets the eye.

At 269 Middlewood Road, Georgie’s Dress Agency has been quietly redefining sustainable fashion in Sheffield for over 13 years.

The shop - owned by Francesca - is a place where fashion meets community, and sustainability is stitched into every sale.

“Lots of people often don’t understand what we actually are, but we’re not a regular charity shop,” she said.

“People can bring in good quality high street or designer clothes, and if we accept them, we sell them on a 50/50 commission basis. It’s a way for people to declutter, earn money and keep clothes out of landfill,” Francesca added.

Dean Atkins

Francesca's says her inspiration for the store came from her mum, who ran her own childrens dress agency when she was young.

Passionate about her business, everything in the shop is personally inspected and handpicked by Francesca herself.

“That’s why it all looks so curated - only the best makes it onto the shelves,” she said.

The result is a collection that saves customers from having to trawl through rails of fast fashion rejects. What’s on offer is consistently stylish, good quality and sustainably sourced - with all of the items coming straight from the wardrobes of local residents.

Unlike large-scale vintage resellers that import stock from overseas and pass garments through multiple handlers, Georgie’s operates on a simple, hyperlocal model.

Items go from the hands of Sheffielders straight to Francesca - and then on to their next home.

“It doesn’t travel far, and it supports people in our own city,” she said.

Dean Atkins

Ross, Francesca’s partner and co-supporter of the business, added that Georgie’s social media following - boasting more than 7,000 Facebook followers - helps them stay connected with customers and streamline the selling process.

“If people want to sell, we ask them to send us pictures via Instagram or Facebook,” he explained.

“If it’s the right season and quality, they can drop the items off, and we’ll display them for six to eight weeks.”

If the item doesn’t sell during that time, customers have options - they can collect it, extend its time on the rail for another six to eight weeks, or leave it with Francesca to pass on to one of the many local causes she supports.

That charitable aspect is at the heart of the business for Francesca. While Georgie’s isn’t a charity shop, it’s deeply rooted in supporting Sheffield’s community.

Unsold clothes are regularly donated to local causes -ranging from animal shelters to cancer hospices - depending on the preferences of the original owners.

And once a month, suitable bundles are sent to aid organisations like Aid to Gambia.

“We want every item to go on to a second life, even if we don’t sell it, we make sure it helps someone, somewhere in Sheffield - or beyond,” said Francesca.

The shop also offers an attractive alternative to online resale platforms like Vinted.

“There’s no postage fees or waiting around - it’s immediate, it’s local, and sellers actually get to make money while supporting sustainability.” Francesca said.

With fashion accounting for around 10 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Ross said they are actively trying to work with Sheffield City Council to push initiatives similar to those in Essex and Gloucestershire - where donations to second-hand shops earn vouchers to incentivise reusing clothes.

“Sheffield could be a real powerhouse for sustainable fashion,” Ross said.

“There’s a growing community of environmentally conscious people here, and so many brilliant vintage and pre-loved shops popping up. We were one of the first places to do this sustainable shopping, and we’d love to see the city lead the way in changing how people shop.”

In a world where fast fashion dominates and overconsumption is the norm, Georgie’s offers something refreshing: beautiful clothes, a sustainable mission and a genuine sense of community.

And with such reasonable prices, I had to be careful not to walk out with something myself when I paid a visit.

You can browse or enquire about selling on Georgie’s social media:

Facebook: Georgie’s Dress Agency

Instagram: @georgiesdressagencysheffield

