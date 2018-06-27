Sheffield heatwave set to last all week

Sheffield is set to bask in sunshine for the rest of the week as the heatwave looks to continue until the weekend.

According to the Met Office, it will be warm and sunny for the rest of the week.

Early mist and low cloud this morning will soon clear, making way for a dry and sunny day with temperatures set to reach a high of 24C.

Tomorrow's weather is expected to be a repeat of today and the outlook for Friday to Sunday is sunny and very warm.