Sheffield health chiefs tell patients ‘breathing AIR can be bad for your health’ in new leaflet    

Sheffield patients have been left confused after reading the latest advice from the CCG about keeping warm this winter.

The Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group has issued its latest Staying Well leaflet for winter 2018.

Advice issued by the CCG

As part of the leaflet, advice is issued for keeping warm to prevent both minor and major illnesses including colds, flu, heart attacks and strokes.

However, some patients have been left confused after the CCG printed ‘breathing air can be bad for your health as it increases the risk of chest infections’.

Rather than testing how long you can hold your breath for, it seems that the unusual advice could just be a humorous typo.

The NHS has published its own advice on ‘How to stay well this winter’ on its website and includes similar tips on staying warm.

As part of their advice, the NHS says that people should keeping their bedroom window closed on winter nights to avoid breathing cold air.

So, it seems avoiding breathing cold air rather than just air in general is the best way to stave off chest infections.

The NHS issued this advice for staying warm this winter

- It is important to keep warm in winter – both inside and outdoors. Keeping warm over the winter months can help to prevent colds, flu and more serious problems such as heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia and depression.

- Heat your home to at least 18C (65F). You might prefer your main living room to be slightly warmer.

- Keep your bedroom window closed on winter nights – breathing cold air can be bad for your health as it increases the risk of chest infections.

They have also advised people to stay active when they’re indoors by not sitting still for more than an hour and wearing several layers of light clothes instead of one bulky layer.