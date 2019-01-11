Sheffield health bosses unveil 13 commitments to dementia patients in city

Health bosses in Sheffield want your views on 13 commitments they have unveiled to the 7,000 people living with dementia in the city.

The draft commitments – which have been developed over the last nine months by public, voluntary, community and private sector organisations across the city – are inspired by national guidance as well as conversations had with people living with dementia, carers, health and social care professionals and volunteer groups.

The conversations suggested people in Sheffield placed importance on being involved in decisions about their care, access to clear information, creating welcoming environments and being supported to live independently at home and in the community.

Now, to ensure these commitments meet the needs of the city, everyone in Sheffield is being invited to share their thoughts.

Dr Steve Thomas, Sheffield GP and clinical lead for NHS Sheffield CCG, said: “These 13 commitments are currently our first draft - we want to know what you think about them and how you think we might achieve them together as a city.

“Sharing your experiences and ideas will help us make sure that together we’re committing to the right things. It’s important that we take everyone’s different experiences of dementia into account, so we get our commitments right first time.”

To have your say, visit bit.ly/sheffdementia by Friday, January 18.