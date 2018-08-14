Sheffield headteachers to join mass rally outside Parliament against funding cuts

More than a dozen South Yorkshire headteachers are sent to descend on Downing Street to demand more money for schools.

Around 17 leaders will join 1,000 headteachers from around the country for the rally outside Parliament before they deliver a petition to Downing Street calling on the Government to fairer fund schools.

Staff at Bradway Primary support the funding campaign

It comes amid a growing funding crisis in Sheffield which could see staff losing their jobs, class sizes increased and a schools cutting down to four-and-a-half weeks.

The Government’s new national funding formula, aimed at redistributing funding to historically underfunded areas, helps the situation and will lead to an overall increase in funding for Sheffield.

READ MORE: Sheffield school leaders warn of 'brutal' staffing cuts if 'appalling' funding goes ahead

But the city does not get a fair deal quickly enough leaving headteachers struggling to balance the books.

Rob Kelsall, national secretary for the National Association of Head Teachers, said it was great to see so many headteachers from Sheffield had registered to take part in the march on September 28.

Staff at Royd Nursery Infant School support the fair funding petition

He said: "It is clear that the Chancellor is out of touch with what’s going on in schools up and down the country.

"Our schools are on their knees when it comes to funding.

"We’ve seen per pupil funding being cut by almost eight per cent since 2010.

"Compared to last year schools have 5,400 fewer teachers, 2,800 fewer teaching assistants and 2,600 fewer support staff.

READ MORE: Sheffield MPs jointly call on education secretary to help avert funding crisis in the city’s schools

"This is despite the fact that the number of pupils in our schools has risen by 137,000.

"It’s crucial that Downing Street listens to the concerns of those running our schools.

"It’s great to see that Sheffield headteachers are travelling to London to make the case for a reversal to funding cuts.

"Education is an investment in the nations children and young people.

"Schools of today are the nations economy of tomorrow.

"Funding our schools should never be seen as a burden on the taxpayer."

READ MORE: Lib Dem education spokesman to meet with Sheffield headteachers over funding crisis

The headteachers will also urge the Government to improve teacher supply and retention and enhance social mobility for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged students.

The Star and Sheffield Telegraph has launched a petition calling on the Government to redress the funding issue in Sheffield, bringing together Sheffield Council, Learn Sheffield, the city’s MPs, businesses, schools, community groups and residents to fight for fair funding.

The Department for Education said the NFF is intended to correct historic disparities in the system.

It added that Sheffield schools will receive an increase in funding of 6.6 per cent - equivalent to £20.4 million - when it is implemented in full by 2020/21.

To sign the petition click here.