Sheffield Hallam will host the Search for a Star and Sumo Digital Star Finals Conference Day

Sheffield Hallam topped the table with over 70 entrants

Hundreds students from across Europe will meet for recruitment agency's, Aardvark Swift Search for a Star and Sumo Digital Star Finals Conference Day at Sheffield Hallam.

Top graduate artists and coders will be judged by an expert panel of games industry professionals on the day and will also get the chance to meet with industry for talks, networking sessions and round tables.

The day will consist of events celebrating the future of the games industry and will take place today, (Friday, April 6) in Sheffield Hallam Cantor Building running all day from 9am until 5.30pm.

Aardvark Swift CEO, Ian Goodall said "We’ve been running Search for a Star for nearly 10 years now and it keeps getting better and better. We’ve gone from sitting in a conference room in Brighton with under 100 entrants, to nearly 1000; from over 100 universities across Europe.

This years finals is of special interest to Sheffield and Yorkshire, with 11 of this year's finalists studying at Universities in Yorkshire; plus Sheffield Hallam is not only hosting this year's Finals Day, but also topped the table with over 70 entrants.

Grads in Games Initiative leader, Sharan Bassi said “This has been an amazing year for Grads in Games. Tomorrow, we’re seeing support from massive companies including Sumo Digital, nDreams, BossAlien, d3t, Unity, Rebellion and Cloud Imperium.

Talks from previous entrants like Nicolas Pirot, industry legends like Philip Oliver and even the British Games Institute.”

There will also be the addition of the Grads in Games Awards this year, recognising the best games Universities, Lecturers, Graduate Employers and more.

The event will be completely free to all students, lecturers and academics involved in games-related courses.

You can find the full list of this year's finalists, along with links to their art and games on the Grads in Games site.