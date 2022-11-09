Sheffield Hallam University has announced plans to build a campus in London. The new campus will be built in north west London after the university was approached by developer Related Argent and Barnet Council.

Sheffield Hallam will be an anchor higher education partner to the council and will develop its award-winning applied approach to teaching, learning and research. The campus is expected to be open from 2025/26, and have up to 5,000 students by 2030.

The University will offer a small number of key subjects and skills areas that are in high demand in the area, as well as providing exciting opportunities for Hallam’s wider student community, including work-based learning and work experience placements in and around London.

Sheffield Hallam University vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Chris Husbands, said: “This new opportunity will allow us to build on our strengths in applied teaching, learning, work-based activities, consultancy, research and development.

“Sheffield Hallam is and always will be a university proudly rooted in South Yorkshire, with a long tradition of playing an active civic role. We are committed to making our region an even better place for all the communities we serve, which the ongoing major redevelopment of our Sheffield City Centre campus, and our commitments within our Civic University Agreement, clearly demonstrate.