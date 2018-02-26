Sheffield Hallam University says IT networks restored after power cut

Sheffield Hallam University says its IT network is up and running again after being hit by a power cut this morning.

The university said a power outage at its data centre had caused It problems throughout the day.

Students whose assignments were due today were given an extra 24 hours in which to submit their work, after being affected by the glitch.

The university said its IT support team was aware of the problem very early and had worked hard to restore services.

It added that as of 3pm today, it believed all major IT services used widely across the university had been restored.