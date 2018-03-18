Sheffield Hallam University inspires guides and scouts to take up a career in healthcare

More than a hundred guides and scouts from Sheffield attended a special healthcare event aimed at inspiring them to take up a career in the profession.

The youngsters visited Sheffield Hallam University on Thursday to take part in a Skills Lab event, designed and run by academics and students in the university’s faculty of health and wellbeing.

Michelle Paddey, operations department pratitioner student, pictured with children from Blackamoor Brownies

The youngsters took part in workshops where they got the opportunity to work with therapeutic radiographers using a virtual learning environment and also learnt how to carry out tasks including using a respiratory physio assessment tool to listen to the lungs and taking x-rays of different objects with university diagnostic radiographers.

The university’s operating department practitioners opened up the theatre where they were able to learn how to incubate a patient.

They also got to work with the university's learning disability and social work nurses where they were given specialised glasses to learn what it is like to have different severities of visual impairment.

Jo McNamara, senior lecturer in radiotherapy and oncology at Sheffield Hallam, said: “We’re really passionate about motivating and inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals and this event is about reigniting people’s passion for a career in healthcare.

Jacob Brashaw, six, pictured with Maia Smith, operations department practitioner student

"The girl guides and scouts have core values that are similar to those we look for in applicants to our health courses, such as caring, inclusivity, passion and compassion.

"We want to educate future allied health professionals, nurses and social workers about the skills they need as well as showcase the fun ways in which we train the future NHS workforce.”

Gio Lanera, student paramedic, showing hildren from Blackemoor Brownies first aid

Children from Blackemoor Brownies, pictured learning some first aid from student paramedics