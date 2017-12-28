Sheffield Hallam student nominated for midwifery award

A midwifery student has been shortlisted for an award which recognises outstanding achievement in the profession.

Gemma Ford, a student at Sheffield Hallam University is in the running for the Pregnacare Student Midwife of the Year award as part of the Royal College of Midwifery’s annual awards ceremony.

Gemma, aged 24, has been nominated after taking on roles such as course representative, student ambassador and president of the Midwifery Society.

Through these roles Gemma has been helping to improve the experience of her fellow student midwives by taking on feedback from peers and bringing in changes to benefit them.

She has also acted as a role model for potential student midwives at open days and interview events.

She said: “I didn’t expect to be shortlisted among so many other great student midwives so I’m grateful for this amazing opportunity.

“It was the midwife’s role as an advocate for women which inspired me to pursue this profession. I want to provide excellent care for the women that I look after and help to improve the wider maternity care system to benefit women and families.”

Gemma is also contributing to a research project for the prestigious Cochrane Library in an exciting opportunity alongside Hallam’s professor of midwifery, Hora Soltani.

She will find out if she has won the accolade at an awards ceremony in London in March.