Sheffield Hallam Labour Party to select candidate from all-women shortlist

The Labour Party has formally begun the process of selecting its next parliamentary candidate for the Sheffield Hallam constituency.

However, following discussions between the party’s ruling executive and the local party, it has been decided that members will this time have to select a candidate from an all-woman shortlist.

The role is vacant because the seat’s sitting MP, Jared O’Mara, resigned from the party in July after he was disciplined for using sexist and homophobic language.

Mr O’Mara unexpectedly won the seat last June, after defeating former Lib Dem leader, Nick Clegg, in one of the biggest upsets of the 2017 general election.

The 36-year-old was suspended in October 2017, and only made his maiden parliamentary speech over a year after he was first elected.

Jared O’Mara was not available for comment but a spokesperson for the regional Labour Party said: "The Labour Party is committed to achieving gender equality among our elected representatives, and we are proud that we have more women MPs than all political parties combined.

“Many CLPs are selecting their candidates through All Women Shortlists."

The deadline for applications for the role is Friday, November 2.

Branch and affiliate nominations will close at 4pm on Wednesday, November 21, shortlisting interviews will take place on Sunday, November 25, and the final hustings and ballot will happen on Saturday, December 15.

Application forms are available on request from procedures secretary, Judith Mabbott, on jmabbott@blueyonder.co.uk.