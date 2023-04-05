Sheffield Hallam academic elected president of world sporting association

The Head of Sheffield Hallam University’s Academy of Sport and Physical Activity, Dr Ruth Crabtree, has been elected President of the World Association for Sport Management (WASM)

World Association of Sport Management conference in Qatar

Dr Crabtree has been involved with WASM since the organisation was established in 2012 and is a founding member. She has previously held the Vice-President position.

She said: “I am honoured to be serving WASM as President and thank all members and regional associations for voting for me. It is a great privilege to be working across the globe with world leading researchers, practitioners and industry experts, learning new ideas, new ways of thinking and different approaches to advancing sport management.

“WASM offers many opportunities for anyone interested in sport and physical activity research, learning and teaching and industry applied practice. I am really excited to continue the great work and represent Sheffield Hallam University on the world stage, along with opening the network and opportunities to our staff and students.”

The World Association of Sports Management was established with the mission ‘to facilitate sport management research, teaching, and learning excellence and professional practice worldwide’, bringing together the North American Society for Sport Management (NASSM), the European Association for Sport Management (EASM), the Sport Management Association of Australia and New Zealand (SMAANZ), the Asian Association for Sport Management (AASM), the African Association for Sport Management (ASMA) and the Latin American Association of Sports Management (ALGEDE).

WASM also works with international sport federations, non-government organisations and higher education institutions in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

