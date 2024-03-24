Sheffield Half Marathon is a major event in the UK’s running calendar, and one of the best attended, attracting thousands of runners of all abilities to the city’s streets each year and raising thousands of pounds for great causes.

It's also one of the most scenic- with a route that starts and finishes in the city centre, but takes runners all the way out to the boundary of the Peak District National Park, and back again. The race even incorporates a 'triple test' giving entrants a chance to be crowned Peaks Challenge winners in a timed hill climb, triumph in a timed 10K downhill sprint section and cross the finish line first to lift the Sheffield Half Marathon title.