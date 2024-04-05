Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of runners will take to Sheffield’s streets today to raise tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

Runners take on the 2023 Sheffield Half Marathon.

Sheffield Half Marathon is the biggest of its kind in South Yorkshire and a major event in not just the Steel City’s calendar but the UK running scene as a whole.

Here's everything you need to know whether you're running running or spectating, including which roads will be closed, what the route is, and how you could be crowned the "Peaks Challenge Winner."

What is the route for the Sheffield Half Marathon?

Sheffield Half Marathon returns to Sheffield on Sunday, April 7, 2024, with the starting gun sounding at 9.30am.

The 13-mile route takes in much of south-west Sheffield including the entire length of Ecclesall Road and Ecclesall Road South.

The celebrated Sheffield Half Marathon every year shows the city's community spirit at its best.

Starting at Arundel Gate, runners will head along Charter Row and onto Ecclesall Road for its entire length.

A sharp right turn will take participants onto Knowle Lane, then Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Hathersage Road, Limb Lane and back onto Ecclesall Road South.

Runners will then run the entire combined length of Ecclesall Road South and Ecclesall Road to finish at the Peace Gardens.

There will be four opportunities for runners to grab a drink of water along the route; twice on Ecclesall Road, once on Ringinglow Road near the Norfolk Arms and again at the peak of Hathersage Road.

Which roads will be closed for the Sheffield Half Marathon 2024?

As a result, many busy routes in Sheffield city centre will be shut ahead of the race starting from 4am on April 7.

The A621 Abbeydale Road and A57 Manchester Road will remain open throughout the event as an alternative to the A625 Ecclesall Road/Ecclesall Road South. The road closures up to Ecclesall Road/Rustlings Road will be in place until 13.30pm

The complete list of road closures and times are listed at the bottom of this article.

What is the 'Peaks Challenge' at the Sheffield Half Marathon 2024?

All participants at the Sheffield Half Marathon 2024 are not just racing for a good cause but also competing to be crowned the Peaks Challenge winner.

As they approach Mile 7, contestants will have to endure the steep incline of Hathersage Road.

Runners will be put through their paces when they take on the entire length of Ecclesall Road and ascend 300m in elevation.

However, there is a reward for those that push through the challenge. Every runner will be timed as they battle up hill.

The fastest runner to crest the hill will be crowned the Peaks Challenge winner!

triumph in a timed 10K downhill sprint section and cross the finish line first to lift the Sheffield Half Marathon title.

There is also a prize for the fastest to conquer the 10k downhill section that takes up much of the second half of the route, starting at an elevation of 342m and descending to just over 50m.

And of course, there is only one trophy to lift for whoever crosses the finish line first.

The full list of road closures are:

- A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise), Brook Hill to Moore Street; 08:30 to 13:30

- A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise), Moore Street to Eyre Street; 08:30 to 13:30

- A61 Ring Road (clockwise), Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane; 08:30 13:30

- Arundel Gate, entirely; 04:00 to 16:00

- Brickhouse Lane, entirely; 09:00 to 12:30

- Causeway Head, Road Cross Lane to Dore Road; 09:00 to 12:30

- Charles Street, Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate; 04:00 to 13:45

- Charter Row (northbound), Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate; 08:30 13:45

- Charter Row (southbound), Furnival Gate to Holy Green; 08:30 to 13:45

- Charter Row (southbound), Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street; 08:30 to 13:45

- Common Lane, Ringinglow Road to Cottage Lane; 09:00 to 13:00

- Cross Burgess Street, Burgess Street to Pinstone Street; 08:30 to 13:45

- Cross Lane, entirely; 09:00 to 12:30

- Dore Road (eastbound), Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane; 09:00 to 12:30

- Ecclesall Road, A61 Ring Road to Rustlings Road; 08:00 to 13:30

- Ecclesall Road, Rustlings Road to Ecclesall Road South; 08:30 to 13:30

- Ecclesall Road South, Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road; 08:30 to 13:15

- Ecclesall Road South, Crossroads between Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane; 09:00 to 13:15

- Furnival Gate, Arundel Gate to Charter Row; 08:30 to 13:45

- Hathersage Road, Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane; 09:00 to 12:45

- Hathersage Road, Cross Lane to Limb Lane; 09:00 to 12:15

- Knowle Lane, Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road; 09:00 to 13:15

- Knowle Lane, Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane; 09:00 to 11:15

- Limb Lane, Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South; 09:00 to 12:45

- Long Line, Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road; 09:00 to 12:45

- Moore Street (northbound), Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street; 08:30 to 13:45

- Moore Street (southbound), Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street; 08:30 to 13:45

- Moore Street (southbound), Young Street to Hanover Way; 08:30 to 13:45

- Norfolk Street, entirely; 04:00 to 16:00

- Pinstone Street, Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate; 08:30 to 13:45

- Ringinglow Road, Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane; 09:00 to 13:00

- Rushley Road, entirely; 09:00 to 12:45

- Sheephill Road, Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road; 09:00 to 12:00

- Surrey Street, entirely; 04:00 to 16:00