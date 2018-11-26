Sheffield Greenpeace volunteers hold protest over palm oil use

Have your say

Sheffield Greenpeace volunteers held a demonstration to call on biscuit maker Oreo to stop using palm oil from forest destroyers.

Members gathered outside the Town Hall on Saturday to call for the authorities to put a stop to rainforest destruction to gather palm oil.

Volunteers in Sheffield.

READ MORE: Fury as ANOTHER piece of Sheffield’s street art is destroyed by vandals

READ MORE: Police probe into nightclub stabbing in Sheffield

Volunteer Annie Russell said: “‘In Sheffield we all love Oreo’s but rainforest destruction for the palm oil used to make them leaves a bad taste in our mouths.

READ MORE: VIDEO ‘Fear me!’ Terrifying moment ghost threatens investigator and hurls object at him in South Yorkshire wood

“That’s why here in Sheffield we’re calling on Oreo to drop dirty palm oil”

They joined other groups across the world for a day of action calling for major brands to stop buying palm oil from companies linked to rainforest destruction.