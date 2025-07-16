Sheffield Grand Prix: Olympian Ed Clancy cycles with youngsters in city-wide event that attracts top athletes
For years the Sheffield Grand Prix has seen cycling communities take over the city for a day celebrating cycle road racing.
Racers sped through 1.4km of some of Sheffield’s most iconic streets, cheered on all the way by local people excited to see top talent performing at their best.
Laps, which included a cobbled section, have racers travelling past famous landmarks such as the Crucible Theatre and Sheffield Town Hall before finishing outside Browns Restaurant on Union Street.
Races were split into sections, with youth circuits, professional women’s and finally professional men’s.
It comes as part of the British Cycling National Circuit Series, which brings professional and Olympic cyclists to towns and cities across the country.
However things kicked off at around 5.30pm with a community ride, allowing people of all ages and abilities to take part and enjoy travelling through the circuit at their own pace.
Leading the charge was three time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy, who rode alongside toddlers still using stabilisers.
Ed, who also works as active travel commissioner in South Yorkshire, told The Star: “This event here, I love it.
“Days like this are genuinely quite special for me, I feel like I’ve got sort of two worlds in my life combined.”
The Olympian hopes that his ongoing work, as well as community events like this, will continue to help people get out and give cycling a go - whether for pleasure or to commute.
“There’s a lot energy out there for cycling, outside of sport, you know leisure cycling as a utility and commuting tool,” he added.
“Nobody believes in cycling more than me. We’ve got the most efficient machine on the planet here for doing your daily commute.
“We are the outdoor city here in Sheffield and we’ve got some of the most beautiful parts of the world right on our doorstep here - I really believe cycling, bikes, unlock the key to some good stuff, so it’s great to see the community ride.”
