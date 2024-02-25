4 . Shoppers intervene in a robbery

A broad-daylight robbery was carried out by Dale Glover near to Sainsbury’s on The Moor, after he watched his victim withdraw £100 from the Halifax cashpoint, Sheffield Crown Court heard. Glover subsequently attempted to run off and escape with the complainant’s money; but kind-hearted Sheffielders who were present when the robbery was carried out on the busy shopping street refused to let him get away. Judge Richardson said: "You were pursued by courageous and very public spirited individuals who intervened, first to chase you, and second to trip you up as you tried to make good your escape. These members of the public are to be commended for their public spiritedness." (October 31, 2024 - full story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/dale-glover-sheffield-crown-court-kind-hearted-sheffielders-refuse-to-let-robber-escape-after-he-targeted-vulnerable-man-on-the-moor-4473558)