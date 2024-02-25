Most people will agree there is no shortage of stressful, sad, or negative stories in the news and on social media, but it is only fair that the good things get the recognition they deserve, too.
Acts of kindness, volunteering, generous donations, and ambitious fundraising all help make lives a little brighter for communities across Sheffield.
These eight examples of positive stories from the last year are sure to lift your spirits for the day.
1. Group of builders transform disabled boy's home
Sheffield Children's Hospital patient Luke Mortimer, aged 10, lost both arms and legs after being struck by life-threatening septicaemia, also known as blood poisoning. A group of kind-hearted volunteers from the group Band for Builders transformed his family's bungalow to make it accessible for him. (October 30, 2023 - full story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/health/sheffield-childrens-hospital-meningitis-luke-mortimer-lost-both-arms-legs-band-of-builders-4282712) Photo: BandofBuilders/AdamMortimer/SWNS
2. Students help driver stuck in snow
This heartwarming footage captures the moment kind-hearted students came to the aid of a driver stuck in the snow, which caused chaos across Sheffield.
The time-lapse video shared by Jessica Salazar on the Norfolk Park, Sheffield Facebook group shows motorists struggling in the treacherous conditions at the top of Granville Road. The young people were hailed on social media as an 'absolute credit' to their parents and to All Saints Catholic High School and The Sheffield College. (February 8, 2024 - full story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/sheffield-snow-granville-road-norfolk-park-video-captures-moment-schoolchildren-come-to-the-aid-of-driver-stuck-in-snow-4511873) Photo: Jessica Salazar
3. John Burkhill puts Sheffield first
We couldn't have a list of kind-hearted moments without mentioning Sheffield's own 'man with a pram' John Burkhill. He showed his dedication to the city once again, when he shunned the chance to receive an award from the Prime Minister in person in order to keep plans he had with regulars on the Moor Market. (September 28, 2023 - full story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/man-with-the-pram-sheffields-john-burkhill-shuns-prime-minister-in-favour-of-moor-market-regulars-4352276) Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Shoppers intervene in a robbery
A broad-daylight robbery was carried out by Dale Glover near to Sainsbury’s on The Moor, after he watched his victim withdraw £100 from the Halifax cashpoint, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Glover subsequently attempted to run off and escape with the complainant’s money; but kind-hearted Sheffielders who were present when the robbery was carried out on the busy shopping street refused to let him get away.
Judge Richardson said: "You were pursued by courageous and very public spirited individuals who intervened, first to chase you, and second to trip you up as you tried to make good your escape. These members of the public are to be commended for their public spiritedness." (October 31, 2024 - full story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/dale-glover-sheffield-crown-court-kind-hearted-sheffielders-refuse-to-let-robber-escape-after-he-targeted-vulnerable-man-on-the-moor-4473558)