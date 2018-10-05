Sheffield girl, 13, missing for four days

A Sheffield girl, aged 13, has been missing from home now for four days.

CRIME: Probe into Centertainment murder in Sheffield progressing ‘at speed’

Brodie Burgin has been reported missing

Brodie Burgin was reported missing from the Britnall Street area of Darnall on Monday after last being seen there at around 3.30pm that day.

POLICE: Murder of Sheffield man ‘not linked’ to any other incidents

She made contact with friends at first but has not been heard from since 7.30pm on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Car crashes into house in Sheffield during police chase

Temporary Inspector Ian Holland, said officers are ‘becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing’.

She is of a medium build and was last seen wearing a grey top, black leggings and a burgundy puffer-type jacket.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 928 of October 1.