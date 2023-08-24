GCSE results day Sheffield: LIVE with pictures and videos as Steel City pupils get their results
Good luck to everyone getting their results today
Sheffield's GCSE students will hopefully open their envelopes to good news today as they get their exam results.
Join us live as we bring you pictures, videos and success stories from across the Steel City throughout the day
The Star will be visiting Firth Park Academy in Shiregreen in time for when results are released at 8am.
Key Events
- Send your pictures and celebrations to alast[email protected] to be featured in the live blog below
The results are in
The national picture is emerging for how England's GCSE students have done this year.
The proportion of GCSE pupils awarded top grades has fallen from last year but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, national figures show.
More than a fifth (22.0 per cent) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades - at least a 7 or an A grade - this year.
This is down by 4.3 percentage points on last year when 26.3 per cent of entries achieved the top grades.
However, this remains higher than the equivalent figure for 2019 - before the pandemic - of 20.8 per cent.
It means there were 203,000 fewer top marks(7/A) compared with last year when there were teacher-assessed grades, but 142,000 more than in the last comparable exams in 2019 before the pandemic.
As well as this, the proportion of entries getting at least a 4 or a C grade - considered a "standard pass" - has fallen from 73.2 per cent in 2022 to 68.2 per cent this year - a drop of five percentage points, but again higher than 67.3 per cent in 2019.
GCSE results will be 'back in line with pre-Covid levels'
GCSE results today will reportedly be 'back in line' with pre-Covid levels.
There was a spike in grades over 2020 and 2023 when exams were canceled and results were based on teachers' assessments.
A similar occurrence was seen last week on A-Level Results Day.
Schools Minister Nick Gibb said bringing the number of passes back down would ensure results carried "weight and credibility" with employers, universities and colleges.
As is tradition... where can I get free food on GCSE results day?
As is becoming tradition, a number of national chains are offering free food to students who open their GCSE results day to help them celebrate (or, commiserate, as the case may be).
Just one offering is from Nando's, who is offering free Peri-Peri to students picking up their GCSEs or equivalent results.
Whether students brought the heat with great results or instead went up in flames, anyone who received their grades can claim a free starter or ¼ chicken when showing their results slips at the till (on minimum orders of £7).
Other nationwide offers reportedly include:
- Bella Italia: 30 per cent off the total bill. Enter your email address on their website to get the code.
- Bill's: Free dessert with student ID and proof of results
- Frankie & Benny's: Free pizza and coke with exam results
Good morning and good luck
Good luck to everyone getting their results today. We'll be posting your pictures and success stories as we get them all day.