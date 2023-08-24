The national picture is emerging for how England's GCSE students have done this year.

The proportion of GCSE pupils awarded top grades has fallen from last year but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, national figures show.

More than a fifth (22.0 per cent) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades - at least a 7 or an A grade - this year.

UTC Sheffield City Centre students celebrate GCSE and technical results in 2022

This is down by 4.3 percentage points on last year when 26.3 per cent of entries achieved the top grades.

However, this remains higher than the equivalent figure for 2019 - before the pandemic - of 20.8 per cent.

It means there were 203,000 fewer top marks(7/A) compared with last year when there were teacher-assessed grades, but 142,000 more than in the last comparable exams in 2019 before the pandemic.