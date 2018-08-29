Sheffield Futures set to take part in the UK’s largest youth consultation

Sheffield Futures, which provide youth services for the council, are set to take part in the UK’s largest youth consultation to tackle issues for young people today.

Sheffield Futures will be taking part in this year’s Make Your Mark ballot, the largest consultation of young people in the country.

They will be supporting the UK Youth Parliament by taking part in the national annual ballot running from August 23 to October 10, which gives youngsters aged between 11 and 18 the opportunity to air the issues which matter most to them.

The ballot will determine what is debated by members of the UK Youth Parliament in the House of Commons in November, and form part of their campaign next year.

Sarah Stevens, Sheffield Futures Young People’s Participation and Development Manager said: “It’s so encouraging that more young people are getting engaged with the issues which affect them, are challenging these issues and making sure that action takes place.

“UKYP campaign to ensure those who can make positive change hear young people’s voices. Make Your Mark ensures that all the top youth issues are raised in schools, to local MP’s and commissioners. We are very proud of all they have achieved.”

Sheffield Futures will be reaching out to young people across the city, through their grassroots network of schools, colleges, youth groups and online to ask them to vote on ten different topics.

The topics will then be whittled down to the five most popular to be discussed in the meeting of the Youth Parliament, chaired by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Rt. Hon. John Bercow MP, and broadcast live on BBC Parliament.

This year, young people will be asked to choose from issues ranging from mental health, and whether services should be improved and be available in schools, to putting an end to knife crime.

Other topics available for youngsters to vote on include:

Last year’s Make Your Mark ballot saw nearly 950,000 young people voting, making it the largest youth consultation of its kind in the UK.