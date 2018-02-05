Sheffield fuel thief used 'noxious substance' to knock out lorry driver

A lorry driver was rendered unconscious by a fuel thief who used a 'noxious substance' to knock him out before stealing his diesel in Sheffield.

The crook struck while a lorry was parked in a lay-by on the A616 in Ecclesfield overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday last week.

Cash awarded to help Rotherham's Roma girls understand dangers of child sexual exploitation

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Overnight into January 31, a LGV parked in a lay-by was targeted.

Doncaster man charged with attempted murder after Leeds house set alight with mother and children inside

"The driver, asleep in his cab, claims that a noxious substance was administered rendering him unconscious.

"A large quantity of diesel was then siphoned from the tank."

Fire started deliberately in block of flats in Sheffield

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.