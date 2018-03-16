Sheffield fraudster who led police on high-speed car chase jailed

Have your say

A fraudster who led police on a dangerous high-speed car chase through the streets of Sheffield has been jailed for nearly three years.

Jordan Hanson was caged for 32 months after admitting a number of charges including one count of fraud, two counts of handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the drama unfolded when police received a report of a burglary in Nether Edge on July 30 last summer.

It was discovered that the victim’s bankcards had been taken and used by Hanson in a series of fraudulent transactions at shops in Bramall Lane and the city centre.

The following weekend, on Saturday, August 5, police then received reports a car had been stolen in Meersbrook.

Officers spotted the vehicle the next day and Hanson led them on a high-speed chase through London Road, Queens Road and into Gleadless.

Police eventually managed to catch up to the vehicle and arrested him.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, March 13.

After the case, PC Paul Jenkinson said: “His driving was incredibly dangerous and could have seriously harmed other motorists or the public.

“As our investigation into that crime progressed, it became clear from our CCTV enquiries that Hanson was the individual using the stolen bankcards from the first incident as well.

“I am pleased he is now in prison.”