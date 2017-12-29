Sheffield foster mother who has cared for more than 60 children gets MBE in New Year's honours

A Sheffield foster mum who has dedicated 48 years to caring for children has been awarded an MBE.

Anne Shaw, who fosters with Sheffield Council, has been given the New Year's honour for services to children and families.

She has looked after more than 60 children and young people during her fostering career.

Last year Anne was given the Long Service Award at the annual FosterTalk Foster Carer Awards in recognition of her work.

She said at the time: "I feel very proud to be recognised for something that I consider to be fairly ordinary.

"From a very young age I knew I wanted to help children who didn’t grow up in loving supportive families.

"I wanted to be able to help them if they had no-one else to turn to – things are much different now to the time when I was growing up.

"Then, children weren’t listened to and it is so sad to think of a child who cannot turn to someone in their own family.

"Even now it’s sad, but true that there will always be children who cannot be looked after by their biological parents, which is why I’ve encouraged others to consider it over the years.”

Anne started fostering when her first son and twin girls were four and three.

She added: "Soon after I got married, I made friends with a couple who fostered and I realised that was how I could try to make a difference.

"I started fostering after I had my first son and twin girls – they were four and three, so I had my hands full.

"Life has been busy ever since and I only took a short break when I had my fourth birth child.”

Meanwhile, Karen Squires, from Sheffield, has been awarded a BEM for services to the community.