Sheffield Forgemasters has launched a drive to recruit 26 apprentices for September, as it progresses development on one of the World’s most advanced manufacturing facilities.

Marking the start of National Apprenticeships Week, the recruitment will see successful applicants join the Ministry of Defence (MoD) owned company during a hugely exciting period to participate in an award-winning apprenticeship scheme.

Successful candidates will receive fully-funded training, working towards a professional qualification whilst getting paid.

Nicola Childs, head of people development at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “This year, we have tied our apprentices launch into National Apprenticeship Week as we seek out the most capable and committed individuals to join the team.

“There is no better time for apprentices to join the company, which has a secure future following our MoD acquisition, as we push on with a large recapitalisation programme to create the next level of engineering skills-sets in areas including defence and civil nuclear manufacture.”

Sheffield Forgemasters is investing £400m over the next ten years to support its defence-critical assets, including a new heavy forge line and building, major machine tool replacements and the creation of a new machining facility, which will be unmatched outside of the UK.

Nicola added: “We really want to urge those candidates who want to secure an apprenticeship which will provide skills for life and excellent career development as we intensify our defence work and pioneer manufacturing technologies for civil nuclear power and offshore wind power.

Details can be found on the Sheffield Forgemasters’ website in the following disciplines; production, maintenance, technical and central services.

Emily Wynne, people development advisor - early careers at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “It’s really exciting for the Sheffield City Region that we are in a position to offer so many apprenticeships ahead of our September intake and we expect a really strong response to the launch.

“This year, we have a broad variety of roles, which we hope appeals to the diverse talent that we have in our region.”

Sheffield Forgemasters specialises in the design and manufacture of high integrity forgings and castings offering end-to-end manufacture for steel production from a single site in the UK.

Global markets served include Defence, Marine, Civil Nuclear, Steel Processing, Offshore, Renewables, Power Generation, High Pressure Reactors, Steel Plant and Ingot & Bar.