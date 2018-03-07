Sheffield footballers caught up in anti-Irish abuse video

Have your say

A clip of Sheffield footballers Morgan Fox and Ricky Holmes has surfaced online abusing former team mates from Northern Ireland.

Fox and Holmes, who were team mates at Charlton Athletic together, are filmed alongside other Addicks players spewing X-rated messages aimed at forward Mikhail Kennedy, 21 and Josh Magennis, 27.

The video, as shown by The Sun, is thought to have been filmed in January 2017.

It starts with Addicks' keeper Dillon Phillips, 22, slurring: “Northern Ireland are baggy.”

Vice-captain Chris Solly, 27, then pipes up from a pub table: "They are so baggy.”

Screwing up his face for the camera, defender Harry Lennon, 23, leers: 'urgh, Northern Ireland' into the camera.

The video then cuts to Owls full back Fox, who says: "Can’t even get in our 21s team you mug."

Fox won seven Under-21 caps for Wales and was in the full squad for two Euro 2016 matches.

Winger Ricky Holmes, 30, who signed for the Blades in January from Charlton, then joins in branding Kennedy a 'baggy Irish c*** man'.

The shocking footage continues as ex-Owls loanee Roger Johnson, 34, who played 17 times for Wednesday, brands his former teammates 'pikeys'.

He says: “Micky, f*****g Irish little c***, you’re a f*****g pikey p***k. You’re white sh*t. Your mum’s a slag as well.”

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesman told The Sun: "We have viewed the video in question and roundly condemn the tone and nature of its content, which has no place in football or indeed any industry.

"Morgan’s contribution did not err towards the above, which would be wholly unacceptable from any employee of Sheffield Wednesday, player or otherwise.”

Sheffield United added: "This was whilst Ricky was a Charlton player, when he arrived at Sheffield United in January he was advised of the social responsibilities of players associated with the club.”